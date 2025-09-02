Did BJP score another self-goal with allegations against Pawan Khera?

The BJP's attempts to counter Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori (theft)' campaign by accusing Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera of electoral fraud seem to have backfired.

On Tuesday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Khera, also the Congress national spokesperson, holds two active voter ID cards (EPICs), labelling it a clear case of fraud and questioning the Opposition's credibility on voter list integrity. This came just a day after Gandhi concluded his 1,300-km Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, vowing to unleash a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about alleged BJP-orchestrated deletions in voter rolls that could embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the accusation quickly appeared to unravel, exposing vulnerabilities in the Election Commission of India (ECI) rather than damage the Congress. Khera responded swiftly, explaining that he had applied to cancel his old voter ID from New Delhi segment in 2016 after relocating to Jangpura, but the ECI failed to process the request for years.

"They wanted to target us, but ended up targeting the EC," Khera quipped, turning the spotlight on the commission's inefficiencies and outdated electoral rolls. Reacting to Malviya's post, he said, "I came to know from him that I have a second EPIC card. I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that did not happen and the EC is to be blamed for this.

"This is the issue we have been raising, this is what Rahul Gandhi is saying. Now I want to know if my vote was misused in Delhi and went to the BJP. I want CCTV footage," the Congress leader told PTI Videos.

As per media reports, Congress sources confirmed that Khera followed due process, planning to release supporting documents, and emphasised that such dual entries are common across India owing to ECI lapses.

This not only neutralised the BJP's attack but amplified the Congress narrative of systemic flaws in voter list management, including selective data access granted to the ruling party while denying it to the Opposition.