A ‘hydrogen bomb’ claim and other takeaways from a remarkable yatra

Patna witnessed one of the most spirited Congress-led demonstrations in decades on Monday as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav concluded their 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar. With Assembly elections in the state due in October–November, the event has very probably set the political tone in the state.

The highlight of the day came when Gandhi’s march was halted by police near Dak Bangla Chauraha. Instead of dispersing, thousands poured in from adjoining lanes to hear him speak.

Many shopkeepers even downed shutters to join the gathering. “He has become a voice for those whose voices are being silenced,” said one of them. In the process, he has also rejuvenated the state unit of his party, so that Patna's Gandhi Maidan turned into an ocean of Congress flags as the yatra ended with a huge rally for which supporters began gathering on Sunday night itself.

Addressing the massive crowd, Gandhi declared that Congress would soon release a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence on voter fraud, claiming that after its disclosure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “not be able to show his face to the country”.

His remarks drew loud cheers from the crowd, particularly when he accused Modi of facilitating vote theft or "vote chori" as he has been consistently calling it since 7 August, when he held a press conference to show the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.