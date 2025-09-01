Why is the Bihar govt tripping up the Voter Adhikar Yatra at the 11th hour?

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of INDIA bloc's Voter Adhikar Yatra campaign in Bihar was scheduled to begin from Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on 1 September, Monday.

The initial plan of the Congress, RJD, Vikassheel Insaan Party, CPI (M-L) Liberation, Samajwadi Party and other allies was to hold a mega rally at Gandhi Maidan — but permission was denied by the authorities.

The plan, therefore, was adapted to a ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march from Gandhi Maidan to the Ambedkar statue near the Patna High Court.

And overnight, there are new roadblocks.

No permission to hold a rally around the statue. No permission, reportedly, for more than 50 people to march beyond 1 kilometre — when there is an excess of 20,000 pairs of feet on the ground for what is, in effect, closer to a 1.5 kilometre distance to walk.