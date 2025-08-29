Violence can never stand before non-violence: Cong on BJP attack on Sadaquat Ashram

As the Voter Adhikar Yatra enters its final phase, the Congress on 29 August, Friday, put out a series of sharp retorts to the BJP workers’ attack on its state headquarters, the historic Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

In video shared by party leaders, a large group of BJP workers with their saffron jhandas — with a few police officers interspersed — can be seen clashing with flag-bearing Congress supporters, pelting stones, breaking open the gates and rushing in to vandalise the premises.

The Congress has claimed its workers were beaten up during the incident.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violent attack on our Bihar Pradesh Congress office, Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, led by a sitting BJP cabinet minister and leaders,” said Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, calling it a “despicable” and “desperate act by a desperate BJP”.