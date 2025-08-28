Will expose more ‘vote chori’ by BJP in 6 months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 27 August, launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, alleging large-scale electoral fraud during last year’s Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district as part of his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission of “stealing votes”.

“I can say with full confidence that the BJP indulged in vote chori in at least 70–80 Lok Sabha seats. We have already started working to expose this theft, and in the next six months I will reveal the truth to the country,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

During the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged, “Wherever new voters are added, the BJP wins. We asked the Election Commission for the list of these voters, but they refused. We then sought polling booth videography, which was also denied. The law requires candidates to have access to such footage, yet the rules were changed—allowing videography to be scrapped within 45 days. Now the Election Commission can act as it wishes, without accountability.”

‘BJP’s Gujarat model is vote theft’

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP’s much-publicised Gujarat model was “not about development, but about stealing votes.” He warned that after “snatching away votes”, the BJP would strip citizens of other rights as well.