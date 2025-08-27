Voter Adhikar Yatra: Bihar has ‘fire in its eyes, soil heavy with every stolen vote’

As the pan-Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra reached Muzaffarpur today, 27 August, INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav saw a host of allies share the dais with them to address the public in the Opposition campaign against 'vote chori' and the way the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted in the poll-bound state.

Present today with the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, from the Congress and the RJD respectively, were Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin and his DMK colleague and sibling Kanimozhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AISF chief Kanhaiya Kumar and CPI(M-L) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya (making his second appearance in the Yatra).

Earlier in the day, Gandhi Vadra — who joined the Yatra yesterday on its 10th day — was seen leading the bike rally out of Darbhanga, riding pillion behind her brother, alongside Tejashwi Yadav.

They would later be joined by the other INDIA bloc allies, before reaching Muzaffarpur, where they addressed the crowds.