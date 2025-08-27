UP names in Bihar draft rolls: INDIA Bloc raises alarm, EC denies claim

The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of enrolling “more than 5,000” residents of Uttar Pradesh in Bihar’s electoral rolls to allegedly benefit the ruling NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.

The poll panel and local administration have firmly denied the charge, calling the figure “imaginary” and stressing that the list published on 1 August was only a draft, open to objections and corrections.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, addressing a press conference in Madhubani’s Phulparas, claimed that thousands of “doubtful” voters had been registered in the Valmiki Nagar constituency of West Champaran. They cited the case of a 45-year-old man, listed both in Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Khadda constituency.

The West Champaran administration countered this, clarifying that the individual had already applied for deletion of his Uttar Pradesh entry, and dismissed the opposition’s broader claim as lacking evidence.

Last week, an investigation by The Reporters’ Collective had suggested that duplication in the Valmiki Nagar draft rolls may be more extensive than officially acknowledged.