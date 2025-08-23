"Cannot justify seven new mistakes to correct one": Amartya Sen says SIR risks ‘disenfranchising’ poor people

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has raised important concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, cautioning that if the process is not conducted with care, it could result in disenfranchising large numbers of poor and marginalised people.

He criticised the fairness of bureaucratic procedures that require strict documentation from citizens who may lack such papers, and asserted that while periodic revisions and administrative processes are necessary, they “must not come at the cost of fundamental rights”.

"Yes, it's true that from time to time various procedural tasks need to be carried out. However, in doing so, one cannot create a 'better system' by trampling on the rights of the poor," Sen told reporters on 22 August, Friday.

He stressed that a just and inclusive approach is essential, highlighting that many individuals still do not have the necessary documents and are therefore often left out of the electoral system.

"Many people don't have documents. Many cannot vote... If, in the name of trying to improve things a little, harm is caused to many, then that becomes a serious mistake," Sen said, adding, "You cannot justify seven new mistakes just to correct one."