CEC Gyanesh Kumar and some of his more embarrassing replies

Why was CCTV footage from polling booths not shared with the Opposition in Maharashtra? It was to protect the privacy of women voters, replied Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at his press conference on Sunday, 17 August.

The Opposition had sought CCTV footage of polling booths in Maharashtra recorded after polling was officially over during last year’s Assembly election. The footage would have confirmed the Election Commission’s claim that 7-8 per cent of voters cast their votes after the end of polling since voters in queue at the time of closure are entitled to exercise their franchise. Long queues at booths after 5 pm would have dispelled doubts. Why did the ECI refuse to share the footage?

Kumar replied that the footage was not shared in order to protect the privacy of women voters in the queue. The answer has naturally been ridiculed. Given the indignities women voters are subjected to at booths, including frisking by policemen and orders to remove their veils or head coverings, how many women would have turned up to cast their votes in the closing hours of polling?

While intrusive surveillance is the norm and face recognition systems and CCTV cameras are ubiquitous in public places including railway stations, bus stands, restaurants, hotels and airports, how would sharing footage of voters in queues compromise the privacy of women?

The CEC was asked what was the tearing hurry for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls barely months before the Assembly election in Bihar. The CEC replied that revisions are required to be conducted before the election, not afterwards.