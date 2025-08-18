ECI cannot relinquish its Constitutional duty and evade genuine queries: Kharge

Opposition leaders on Monday, 18 August, mounted sharp criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in several states. They accused the poll body of undermining democratic rights and demanded accountability.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot “relinquish its constitutional duty and evade genuine queries” raised by political parties.

“The right to vote is the most important right granted by our Constitution. INDIA bloc will resist any attempt to stifle democracy,” he asserted.

