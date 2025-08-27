Modi bowed to Trump, stopped Operation Sindoor ‘within 5 hours’: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the media, Rahul Gandhi said, “They won’t show you Trump’s statement. They only serve Modi and his corporate friends, not leaders like me, Stalin or Tejashwi.”

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also escalated his attack on the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of enabling the BJP’s “vote theft”.

He alleged that the BJP’s so-called “Gujarat model” was built on vote chori (vote stealing) and claimed, “Modi and Shah win elections not through people’s mandate, but by manipulating votes with the EC’s help.”

On the ongoing controversy over Bihar’s draft electoral rolls, Gandhi said the deletion of 65 lakh names — shown as “dead”, “shifted” or “absent” — was part of a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise marginalised groups. “Thousands of people are telling us their names have been wrongly struck off. Many living citizens are being declared dead. The EC is targeting Dalits, OBCs, EBCs and minorities because the BJP does not want their voices heard,” he alleged.

Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate were joined at the rally by INDIA bloc allies M.K. Stalin and Kanimozhi of the DMK and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI(M-L) Liberation, together vowing to keep producing evidence of alleged electoral manipulation.

“I have already shown proof of vote theft. In the coming days, I will bring out more,” Gandhi said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, aimed at highlighting electoral roll irregularities, is set to continue for three more days across Bihar, before it culminates in Patna on 1 September.

With PTI inputs