Voter Adhikar Yatra: A first-person account from Champaran

Unprecedented is what I would say to describe the Voter Adhikar Yatra which passed through my home town Bettiah in West Champaran. I have never seen anything like this in Bettiah in my memory.

The excitement was hard to miss and I hit the road the evening before with a motorcycle ride to Kudiya Kothi, which was once an indigo plantation and later the farm of Chanpatia Sugar factory that belonged to Begg, Sutherland and Co and its subsidiary, Cawnpore Sugar works.

The farm has been barren for decades now with the sugar factory long being dead. Dead mills like this one in Chanpatia, or in Motihari is also replicated in the once thriving industrial hubs of Dalmianagar and Mokamah.

I saw a small tented encampment for Rahul Gandhi in the farmland where the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was to spend the night in a container. I took the highway towards Motihari from where Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were to drive into my hometown. Hoardings and flags dotted the landscape in the twilight sun, fluttering in the cool evening breeze.

About eight kms on the highway to Motihari, brightly lit up premises of a resort made me stop. About a hundred RJD workers were huddled outside in groups. I walked in and found RJD MLC Saurabh Kumar with a cell phone in one hand and a Walkie-Talkie handset in the other.

Saurabh was to be Tejashwi’s host for the night and he was busy attending to finer details like ensuring readiness of gen-set back up.