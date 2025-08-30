Revolution ignited by ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ will spread to entire country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was a revolution that began in Bihar, aimed at ensuring "not one vote is stolen" in elections, but would spread out to the entire country.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing a rally in Arrah, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, on the final day of the third leg of his state-wide yatra, which will culminate two days later in Patna.

"Bihar is a land where revolutions have taken place. The response to the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ has proved that another revolution has begun from Bihar. In the days to come, this will engulf the whole country," asserted Gandhi.

The yatra has covered a distance of more than 1,000 km across 25 districts in the last couple of weeks.

Training his guns at the Centre, the former Congress president alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS “serve the interests of the super rich, a reason why they want to suppress the voice of the youth, who have been robbed of opportunities because of privatisation of public-sector undertakings".

"But, we have made it clear that the voice of the poor youth will echo across the country, and in Bihar, we will not allow even one vote to be stolen," said Gandhi, who was joined on the stage by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, besides Bihar allies Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) and Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPIML)L.

"Remember, if your vote is stolen, you will be robbed of your future. Your right to vote has been bestowed upon you by the Constitution, which is the embodiment of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. We must protect it," he said.