‘They fear losing Bihar, and the domino effect’

He is not one to mince his words. When former bureaucrat and Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha speaks, he does so plainly, clearly and bluntly. Alert as ever, the veteran politician took time off for a brief conversation with Herjinder on the impact of Trump’s tariffs, on ‘vote chori’ and much else. Excerpts:

On 27 August, America’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods came into effect. What impact do you foresee?

The economic impact is already visible. The government tried hard to project that nothing would change, but that claim has fallen flat. We are now hearing reports of industries shutting down — Tiruppur is closing, Noida is struggling, Surat is in trouble. Agra, Kanpur, Coimbatore — all are facing difficulties. Sectors like textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals and marine products are going to be hit very hard. Exports to the US will collapse. Finding alternative markets is not so simple.

This will inevitably push up unemployment. As people lose jobs, their purchasing power declines. That, in turn, reduces consumption, and the ripple effect will soon spread to other industries and regions across the country. What we are witnessing is extremely serious, but large sections of the media are busy trivialising it.

What about the political fallout?

Over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Modi has invested more in building ties with the United States than with any other country — especially with Donald Trump. He would often say, “My friend Donald Trump”.

But all that ‘investment’ now appears not just wasted, but counterproductive. For reasons of his own, Trump seems very angry with Modi, and the country is paying the price for that anger.