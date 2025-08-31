INDIA bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra set for grand finale march in Patna

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, will culminate their Voter Adhikar Yatra with a foot march in Patna on Monday, 1 September.

Covering over 1,300 km and 110+ assembly constituencies, the yatra sets the stage for Bihar’s high-stakes assembly elections.

Traveling together in an open jeep, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insan Party’s Mukesh Sahani showcased Opposition unity while spreading their message against alleged "vote chori" during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Slogans of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor” echoed across 25 districts as leaders addressed crowds daily.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal described the Yatra as a historic milestone in Bihar’s people’s movements, highlighting the “unprecedented support” it received and calling it a “ray of hope” against threats to voters’ rights. Several prominent leaders, including sitting CMs from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, as well as Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi, joined in support.