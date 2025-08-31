INDIA bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra set for grand finale march in Patna
Covering over 1,300 km and 110+ assembly constituencies, the rally sets the stage for Bihar’s high-stakes assembly elections
INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, will culminate their Voter Adhikar Yatra with a foot march in Patna on Monday, 1 September.
Traveling together in an open jeep, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insan Party’s Mukesh Sahani showcased Opposition unity while spreading their message against alleged "vote chori" during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Slogans of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor” echoed across 25 districts as leaders addressed crowds daily.
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal described the Yatra as a historic milestone in Bihar’s people’s movements, highlighting the “unprecedented support” it received and calling it a “ray of hope” against threats to voters’ rights. Several prominent leaders, including sitting CMs from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, as well as Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi, joined in support.
The yatra was not without controversy. A video allegedly showed an expletive against Prime Minister Modi at Darbhanga, prompting BJP protests and clashes with Congress workers in Patna. The Congress accused the BJP of attacking its Sadaqat Ashram headquarters.
Addressing a rally in Arrah, Rahul Gandhi called the Yatra a “revolution” to ensure no vote is stolen, warning that “if your vote is stolen, you will be robbed of your future.” He repeatedly criticised the Centre, alleging that PM Modi and the BJP-RSS serve elite interests, while emphasising the constitutional right to vote as enshrined by Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Throughout the journey, Rahul Gandhi adopted local symbols, wearing a white T-shirt, cargo pants, and carrying a “gamcha” like many residents of rural Bihar. The Yatra began on 17 August from Sasaram and passed through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra, and Ara before concluding in Patna.
With PTI inputs
