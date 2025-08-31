Voter Adhikar Yatra unnerves BJP in Bihar

Most shopkeepers and traders along the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra route looked on grimly while boisterous supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, the CPI(ML) and the Opposition INDIA bloc ran sweating in the sweltering heat to catch up with leaders on vehicles.

Their reaction demonstrated that they were not impressed. While a few of them did guardedly say the Opposition may do better in the upcoming Assembly election, most of them appeared to be NDA supporters and believed that crowds really mean nothing in the electoral battle ahead.

The general response, by all accounts however, has taken even the INDIA bloc by surprise. There are quibbles on whether the crowd had gathered spontaneously or was mobilised. The latter, if true, would speak well of the Opposition’s poll-preparedness and mobilisation capacity.

The carnival atmosphere, sea of flags, youngsters running full-tilt in the sweltering heat, RJD and even CPI(ML) supporters reportedly carrying Congress flags, and elephants, camels and horses adding to the colour and excitement have marked the yatra thus far. The consensus is that Bihar had seen nothing like it.

The excitement is infectious. So much so that an independent and respected journalist like Abhay Mohan Jha, a resident of Bettiah in Champaran and an alumnus of Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, described the yatra as an ‘unprecedented success’ in a Facebook post. The BJP, on its part, has sought to dismiss the yatra as a ‘circus’. BJP leaders bravely told the media that even a monkey draws crowds to watch its antics.