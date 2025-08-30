Bihar SIR and ‘Yes, Prime Minister’: Yogendra Yadav on ‘politician’s logic’

In a short clip shared on social media on 29 August, Saturday, Yogendra Yadav — one of the now long list of petitioners to the Supreme Court against the way the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list is being conducted in poll-bound Bihar — recounted a small scene from the popular BBC sitcom Yes, Minister (and referred also to its successor in political satire, Yes, Prime Minister):

Prime Minister: “Something needs to be done!”

Secondary character: “Here is something...”

Third character: “So we must do it!”

The reel continues to point up the “old logical fallacy — all cats have four legs; my dog has four legs... Therefore my dog is a cat”.

The clip continues to a conversation between two characters:

Character 1: “He’s suffering from politician’s logic.”

Character 2: “Something must be done. This is something. Therefore we must do it.”

Character 1: But doing the wrong thing is worse than doing nothing.” [emphasis in subtitle]