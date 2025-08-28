ECI still silent on Rahul's queries on Rs 4,300 cr donations to small Guj. parties

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) continued silence on a startling revelation about political donations is drawing mounting scrutiny. Despite public appeals, notably from Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the poll body has yet to clarify whether it will investigate reports that 10 little-known political outfits in Gujarat received a staggering Rs 4,300 crore between 2019–20 and 2023–24, as reported by prominent Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar based on data gathered from the ECI.

The 10 parties named in the report are: Lokshahi Satta Party, Bharatiya National Janata Dal, Swatantra Abhivyakti Party, New India United Party, Satyavadi Rakshak Party, Bharatiya Jan Parishad, Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party, Bharatiya Rashtriya Morcha, and Loktantrik Jan Vikas Party.

The absence of any official statement comes at a time when public confidence in electoral transparency is already under strain. Gandhi, currently leading the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, has accused the ECI of selective intervention, charging it with turning a blind eye to irregularities that strike at the heart of Indian democracy.

The allegations

In a post in Hindi on X on Wednesday, Gandhi highlighted the report that said ten political parties, virtually unknown to the electorate, had collectively received Rs 4,300 crore in donations. These groups contested only 43 seats across three elections — the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls — garnering just 54,069 votes.

What has amplified concerns is the gap between their reported expenditure and audit records. According to filings, the parties claimed to have spent only Rs 39.02 lakh, yet their audit books showed expenses soaring above Rs 3,500 crore. Gandhi posed three pointed questions: “Where did these thousands of crores come from? Who is running these parties? And where did the money go?”