The right to vote and the fight to live

At a cursory level, the anxiety of voters in election-bound Bihar may seem to have abated. The draft rolls published on 1 August do, after all, list 7.24 voters.

There are, however, still many unknowns and imponderables in that list, and for some, their relief may be short-lived — but that’s a story for a later date.

Investigations by some intrepid YouTubers and small media outlets are daily exposing irregularities in the draft rolls, but the Election Commission of India (ECI) is dismissing them as aberrations that don’t merit consideration.

Meanwhile, 65 lakh voters have suddenly been delegitimised, their names struck off the rolls. As feared, and flagged earlier, most are poor and marginalised — Dalits, women, Muslims — living precarious lives on the margins. So precarious that fighting for their right to vote is not a priority at this point, when half the state is underwater and people are seeking shelter on higher ground wherever it exists — on embankments, highways, bridges…

All this clearly doesn’t trouble the ECI, whose mandate it is to ensure that nobody is left out. It won’t even admit this wasn’t the best time to run an intensive revision — and has mostly turned a deaf ear to uncomfortable questions and reports of irregularities such as 197 voters in a single dilapidated house in Katihar district.