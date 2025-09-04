Asia Cup hockey: No Pakistan, a sleepy venue, with Nitish as its biggest star

Pakistan’s pullout and an unheralded venue in the historic but sleepy town of Rajgir, Bihar, have raised enough curiosity about the state of affairs in the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup for hockey.

While Harmanpreet Singh’s men have kept their date with the Super Four stage in the eight-nation tournament, an interesting sub-plot seems to be the way it’s being used as a promotional vehicle for state chief minister Nitish Kumar.

It’s election time ahead in one of the country’s most politically sensitive states — with polling scheduled to take place in phases in October–November and the veteran JDU leader seeking his fifth mandate as its helmsman. Kumar’s presence in anything to do with the high-profile continental event is almost jarring now, with full-body photos of him splashed all over — from the team buses plying between the venue and the hotels, to billboards inside Rajgir International Stadium, to his gracious form overlooking traffic intersections and pasted on hot-air balloons even.

It was CM Nitish Kumar who unveiled the tournament’s logo, its mascot and the trophy — much like his erstwhile Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik had the spotlight trained on him during marquee sporting events in Bhubaneswar. Kumar travelled to Rajgir to inaugurate the Asia Cup on 29 August and then took a lap of the stadium ahead of the India–China opener, waving at thousands of spectators for close to 15 minutes.