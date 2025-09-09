Defections rock BJP in Assam as former MLAs join Congress
Congress leaders liken Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration to a ‘private firm’, accusing it of serving narrow interests rather than people
The political winds in Assam shifted on 9 September, as three former BJP legislators — Shri Satyabrata Kalita, Shri Binanda Kumar Saikia, and Dr. Mansingh Rongpi — crossed over to the Congress, infusing fresh energy into the Opposition’s ranks and setting the stage for a renewed battle in the state’s charged political arena.
The induction ceremony took place at Indira Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, where the leaders were welcomed into the party fold in the presence of senior Congress figures. The move is being seen as a significant boost to the Congress’s efforts to revive its political fortunes in the state, as it continues to position itself as the principal challenger to the ruling BJP.
Taking sharp aim at the ruling dispensation, Congress leaders likened chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration to a ‘private firm’, accusing it of serving narrow interests rather than the people.
They claimed that this growing disenchantment has sown restlessness within the BJP’s ranks, compelling seasoned leaders to forsake the ruling party’s fold and seek refuge in the Congress.
“The people of Assam know that Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government is no longer a people’s government, it has turned into his private firm. That is why leaders who truly believe in public service are leaving the BJP and joining the Congress,” senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said at the event.
The three former MLAs echoed this sentiment, claiming that the BJP had strayed from its promises and priorities, while the Congress, despite its setbacks, remained committed to the people’s issues. Their defection adds to the simmering undercurrent of discontent within the BJP, which has faced criticism for its style of functioning and its handling of local concerns.
Political observers note that while the BJP still commands a strong organisational base in Assam, defections of prominent leaders could dent its image of stability and cohesion. For the Congress, the latest inductions come as part of a broader strategy to regroup, mobilise grassroots support, and project itself as a viable alternative to the BJP-led government in the state.
As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections inch closer, defections, alliances, and organisational strength are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the political contest.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines