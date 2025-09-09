Defections rock BJP in Assam as former MLAs join Congress

They claimed that this growing disenchantment has sown restlessness within the BJP’s ranks, compelling seasoned leaders to forsake the ruling party’s fold and seek refuge in the Congress.

“The people of Assam know that Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government is no longer a people’s government, it has turned into his private firm. That is why leaders who truly believe in public service are leaving the BJP and joining the Congress,” senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said at the event.

The three former MLAs echoed this sentiment, claiming that the BJP had strayed from its promises and priorities, while the Congress, despite its setbacks, remained committed to the people’s issues. Their defection adds to the simmering undercurrent of discontent within the BJP, which has faced criticism for its style of functioning and its handling of local concerns.

Political observers note that while the BJP still commands a strong organisational base in Assam, defections of prominent leaders could dent its image of stability and cohesion. For the Congress, the latest inductions come as part of a broader strategy to regroup, mobilise grassroots support, and project itself as a viable alternative to the BJP-led government in the state.

As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections inch closer, defections, alliances, and organisational strength are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the political contest.