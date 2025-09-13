Priyanka Gandhi criticises PM Modi’s delayed visit to Manipur
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two years too late visit to Manipur after ethnic violence erupted in the state in 2023, saying the PM should have attended to the Manipur issue much earlier.
“I’m glad that he has decided after two years that it’s worth him visiting. He should have visited much long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long and for so many people to get killed, so many people to go through so much strife before he decided to visit,” she said while speaking to reporters.
The Congress MP from Wayanad recalled the tradition followed by prime ministers since India’s Independence, visiting places afflicted by pain and suffering irrespective of political affiliations.
“Right through, no matter which party, wherever there was pain and suffering, they would go. And that has been the tradition since independence. So, he is fulfilling it after two years. I think he should’ve thought of it before,” she added.
Prime Minister Modi reached Imphal, the capital of Manipur, on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The unrest, stemming from clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, has resulted in over 260 deaths and left thousands homeless.
During his visit, Modi interacted with families displaced by the violence at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur.
More than 60,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict, with nearly 40,000 from the Kuki-Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis. While many have relocated outside the state, the majority remain in relief camps, enduring poor living conditions, lack of privacy, and limited sources of income. The government has initiated skill development programmes, such as candle and incense making, to aid these displaced families.
