Kharge hits out at PM Modi, calls Manipur roadshow a ‘cowardly escape’
Congress president accuses Narendra Modi of staging a grand welcome for himself while ignoring the ongoing hardships of residents
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, 13 September, Congress denounced the visit as a ‘pit stop,’ calling it tokenism and a grave insult to those still suffering from ethnic violence.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of staging a grand welcome for himself while ignoring the ongoing hardships of residents.
In a post on X, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, your 3-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to wounded people. Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps.”
Kharge highlighted the toll of the violence: 864 days of unrest have claimed 300 lives, displaced over 67,000 people, and left more than 1,500 injured. “You have made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens,” he said.
Recalling Modi’s last visit to Manipur in January 2022 during the elections, Kharge alleged that the “Double Engine” government failed to protect lives, while President’s Rule shielded the Union government from scrutiny. “Your hush-hush pit stop isn’t repentance. It’s a cruel prick to the wounds of those still suffering because of your abdication of basic constitutional responsibilities,” he added.
Heavy rains on Saturday raised questions about the feasibility of Modi’s scheduled roadshow. Officials said they are monitoring the weather and could modify the programme to ensure safety.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the timing of the visit, saying, “He should have gone long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed this violence to continue for so long, with so many lives lost. That has not been the tradition of prime ministers in India.”
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will interact with internally displaced persons in Churachandpur and Imphal, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. This is his first trip to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted over two years ago.
With PTI inputs
