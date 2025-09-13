Kharge hits out at PM Modi, calls Manipur roadshow a ‘cowardly escape’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, 13 September, Congress denounced the visit as a ‘pit stop,’ calling it tokenism and a grave insult to those still suffering from ethnic violence.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of staging a grand welcome for himself while ignoring the ongoing hardships of residents.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, your 3-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to wounded people. Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps.”

Kharge highlighted the toll of the violence: 864 days of unrest have claimed 300 lives, displaced over 67,000 people, and left more than 1,500 injured. “You have made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens,” he said.