Modi in Manipur: why now?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-anticipated visit to Manipur on Saturday arrives over two years after ethnic violence first engulfed the state, leaving more than 260 dead, tens of thousands displaced, and deep social fault lines exposed.

The visit, brief and densely scheduled, marks his first physical return since the May 2023 Meitei-Kuki clashes erupted and spiraled into one of Northeast India’s worst crises in decades. Both in Manipur and across the country, questions abound: Why now, after so long? What prompted this sudden burst of prime ministerial attention to a state still simmering with tension and resentment?



The delayed journey: compulsion and calculation



The timing of Modi’s visit has stirred considerable debate. For over two years, the PM’s absence in Manipur was a target of persistent opposition criticism and public frustration. Parties like the Congress repeatedly accused Modi and the central government of “abandoning” the state, with a chorus amplifying after harrowing visuals of sexual violence and mass displacement circulated in the national media in mid-2023.

Multiple parliamentary interventions and statements from New Delhi failed to quell cynicism about the Centre’s commitment to healing Manipur’s wounds.



So what prompts this visit now? Several factors intersect:



• National and International Scrutiny: Persistent negative coverage, including international attention to human rights in Manipur, likely increased the political cost of continued detachment from the issue.

• President’s Rule and Political Stakes: With Manipur under President’s Rule since February 2025 and prospects for fresh assembly elections on the horizon, the optics of PM Modi making an outreach hold direct electoral relevance, both for the state and the BJP’s larger northeastern strategy.

• Restoring Credibility: The government is keen to signal that normalcy is returning, especially as the fragile calm remains punctuated by outbreaks of violence and bandhs. Launching new infrastructure initiatives and meeting victims is positioned as a reaffirmation of central engagement and responsibility.



Competing expectations: hostility and hope



Ground reports from Manipur on the eve of the visit paint a picture of divided sentiment. Many view the visit as “too little, too late,” with the prime minister’s absence during the peak of the crisis having inflicted a lasting dent on people’s faith in New Delhi’s empathy and administrative capacity.

Activists and several local groups—especially in Churachandpur, the Kuki-Zo stronghold, and Imphal, the Meitei-dominated valley—see the agenda as symbolic rather than substantive, emphasizing the brevity and managed optics of the three-hour sojourn.