What will Prime Minister Modi do in Manipur?

Manipur has been burning for 29 months, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not thought of visiting the state or even making any political statement except to condemn the humiliation of two Vaiphei women who were stripped naked and dragged from their vehicle.

Everyone is intrigued by the sudden decision of the prime minister to visit Manipur. From media reports, it seems he will be in Manipur only for three hours. What can he hope to achieve in those three hours?

The situation in Manipur is such that no one person or organisation can represent Manipur as a whole, and within the various communities — Meitei, Naga, Kuki, Pangal (Meitei Muslims) and the 'Mayangs' (outsiders, including Marwaris living there for nearly a century) — there is no one who has the moral authority to speak on behalf of all.

Within each community, there are too many divisions (many created by intelligence agencies) for any one leader, organisation, or party to have the moral authority to speak on everyone's behalf.

Civil society organisations in India have not contributed to resolving the situation and their patronising attitudes have resulted in greater alienation.

The Meiteis, the majority community, have some intellectuals who could have played a positive role but they have been silenced by the extremist Arambai Tenggol. The targets of the extremist organisations — both Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Lipun — have included the Meiteis who have dared speak out against them.

The situation on the Manipur-Myanmar border is volatile, with heavily armed insurgents on both sides of the boundary, and the Indian armed forces' capacity to impose the law weakened.

Attempts at peace-making have failed because of divisions along ethnic lines and decades of deadly identity politics; the Indo-Naga talks which began in 1997 have reached nowhere, with Isaac Swu dead and the nearly 90-year-old Th Muivah not keeping very well. The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) is virtually leaderless and has split into many factions.