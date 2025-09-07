‘Most widely-travelled PM of India’ will allot 3 hours to Manipur?

The Wikipedia entry for the ‘List of international prime ministerial trips made by Narendra Modi’ calls him the ‘most widely-travelled Prime Minister of India‘.

But, points out Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the conflict-ridden state of Manipur has had to wait 29 months for his attention — scheduled into his diary presumably (per media reports) for 13 September.

For all of 3 hours of his attention, in fact, as Ramesh pointed out.

Calling the “non-visit” proof of the PM’s “callousness and insensitivity” to the people of Manipur, Ramesh wondered what Modi hopes to accomplish with “such a rushed trip” — apart from “being hailed by his cheerleaders”, that is.

“This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months,” Ramesh posted on X.