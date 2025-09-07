Two things I have ‘liked’ about the Prime Minister over the last 12 years

As someone who prefers India as a pluralist and secular society, I have my problems with this government, as many editions of this column will have shown over the years. This is based on a difference rooted in ideology and principles.

I think, like many others, that Hindutva is problematic and an unnatural imposition on this country. Of its achievements, the list of things to dislike and disagree with is long.

If asked to pick out at least a couple of things that I ‘like’ about what this dispensation has done, I would say that this prime minister is full-throated in his assault on minorities, unlike his BJP predecessor.

A second thing I ‘like’ is that, because of this, he has produced a devoted following that is satisfied with his actions.

These might seem like petty concessions — perhaps something else ought to be pointed out — but it is not easy. When one is assessing a saga that is currently in its 12th year, the impact of the entirety of it is hard to escape. When one finds a movie unwatchable, there is no point in then saying, ‘Well, it was unwatchable, but the hero’s costume changes were good’. It gets only a star-and-a-half from this reviewer, and that too with reluctance.

But clearly there is another side to this: the opinion of those people who think that the movie is terrific. This column is about them.