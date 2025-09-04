Woke up after 8 years: Kharge attacks Modi govt over delayed GST reforms

He added that Congress had proposed a “GST 2.0” with a simple and rational tax system in its 2019 and 2024 manifestos and called for easier compliance to benefit MSMEs and small businesses.

Kharge recalled that GST was first introduced by the Congress-UPA government in 2005, and when the GST Bill was brought by finance minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2011, the BJP opposed it. “When Modi Ji was chief minister, he vehemently opposed GST. Today, the same BJP government celebrates record collections as if taxing the common people is an achievement,” he said.

He criticised the government for taxing farmers for the first time, imposing GST on at least 36 agricultural items including milk, flour, pencils, books, oxygen, insurance, and hospital services, dubbing it the “Gabbar Singh Tax.”

Kharge also highlighted the disproportionate burden on ordinary citizens: “64 per cent of GST comes from the pockets of the poor and middle class, while only 3 per cent is collected from billionaires. Meanwhile, corporate tax has dropped from 30 per cent to 22 per cent.”

He noted that Income Tax collections rose 240 per cent and GST collections 177 per cent over the last five years. “It is good that, even if eight years late, the government has woken up from its ‘Kumbhakarniya’ sleep and is finally talking about rate rationalisation,” he said.

Kharge demanded full compensation for states for five years, using 2024-25 as the base year, warning that lower rates will impact revenues. “Complex GST compliances must also be eliminated for MSMEs and small industries to truly benefit,” he added.

With IANS inputs