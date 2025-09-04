Congress decries GST overhaul, seeks 5-year lifeline for states’ revenues

He reminded that the Congress-UPA government had formally announced GST in Parliament in 2005, while the BJP had resisted the reform for years. “When Narendra Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister, he opposed GST. Now, the same BJP government celebrates record collections, conveniently forgetting it imposed GST even on farmers for the first time in history,” he said.

Kharge criticised the Modi government for taxing daily essentials and services like food grains, milk-curd, schoolbooks, oxygen cylinders, and hospital care. “This is why we called it the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’,” he said.

According to Kharge, 64 per cent of GST revenue comes from the poor and middle class, while only 3 per cent comes from the super-rich. Meanwhile, corporate tax rates have been slashed from 30 per cent to 22 per cent. “In the last five years, Income Tax collections rose by 240% while GST collections jumped 177 per cent — all at the cost of common people,” he claimed.

While welcoming the overdue rate rationalisation, he stressed that the complex compliance burden still needs to be eliminated for MSMEs and small industries to benefit meaningfully.

Jairam Ramesh: GST council reduced to a formality?

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh accused the government of undermining the federal spirit, pointing out that states’ demand for a five-year compensation extension had been ignored. “That demand is even more critical now,” he said.

Ramesh also questioned whether the GST Council was being sidelined. “Before the council met, the Prime Minister had already announced its decisions in his Independence Day speech. Is the council reduced to a mere formality?” he asked.

He argued that GST 1.0 had “hit a dead end” due to its flawed design, which Congress had flagged in 2017. “It was meant to be a Good and Simple Tax but became a Growth Suppressing Tax,” he remarked.

While acknowledging that consumers may benefit from rate cuts on everyday goods — from parathas and hair oil to TVs and washing machines — Ramesh said the reforms fall short of true simplification. “This is, at best, GST 1.5. Whether it stimulates investment or eases MSME burdens remains to be seen,” he said.