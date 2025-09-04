GST revision: What gets cheaper and costlier from 22 September

The government has justified the steep tax on sin goods as both a public health and fiscal measure. Economists note that demand for such products is relatively inelastic, ensuring that higher taxes continue to generate substantial revenue for welfare spending while discouraging consumption.

The decision followed heated discussions during the 56th GST Council meeting on 3–4 September, where opposition-ruled states pressed for stronger safeguards on revenue.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka argued that the removal of the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs could deprive them of significant income unless a robust compensation mechanism was put in place.

Several states cautioned that companies should not absorb the benefit of lower tax rates as additional profit but pass on the relief to consumers. They also sought clarity on whether the proceeds from the new 40 per cent slab on luxury and sin goods would flow equitably to state governments.

The Centre’s earlier system of compensating states, financed through cess collections, ended in June 2022. With many states still struggling with debt, particularly Punjab and West Bengal, the prospect of revenue shortfalls has triggered demands for a binding compensation formula.

While BJP-ruled states such as Andhra Pradesh signalled support for the rationalisation, concerns remain widespread about fiscal losses. Experts suggest consumption-driven states may benefit from a demand boost under lower GST rates, but heavily indebted states risk worsening deficits without assured transfers.

The reform, dubbed GST 2.0, represents the most significant restructuring of the tax regime since its launch in 2017. Its success now hinges on striking a balance between consumer relief, state revenue security and long-term fiscal stability.