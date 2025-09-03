GST rate cuts risk deepening federal asymmetry, as states foot 50 per cent losses

The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council opened in New Delhi on Tuesday amid sharp tensions between the Centre and states. On the table is a sweeping rate rationalisation plan, pitched as consumer-friendly but viewed by many state governments as a direct assault on their fiscal independence.

At the heart of the proposal is the Centre’s plan to replace the current complex multi-slab system with two broad rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while keeping a steep 40 per cent “sin tax” for demerit goods such as tobacco and luxury vehicles.

If cleared, the move will slash rates on nearly 175 items — from packaged food, dairy and toiletries, to refrigerators, air-conditioners and cars. Goods currently taxed at 28 per cent would fall to 18 per cent, while items in the 12 per cent bracket could drop to 5 per cent.

For households, the benefits are obvious. Butter, cheese, snacks, fruit juices and even shampoo could become cheaper.

The automobile sector, textiles, hospitality and healthcare are also set to gain.

The timing, just ahead of the festive season, is no accident.

But the real story lies in the numbers. Shifting goods from the 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent is projected to wipe out around Rs 80,000 crore in annual revenues, a loss that both the Centre and states must absorb. With the compensation window for states now shut, the revenue shock could hit state finances hard.