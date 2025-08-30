Opposition states set conditions to protect fiscal interests in GST revision talks

Eight Opposition-ruled states, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal have outlined specific conditions to safeguard their fiscal interests as they consider supporting the proposed reduction in GST slabs and lower rates on items of mass consumption.

The Central government has proposed streamlining the GST structure. Currently, it has four main slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, along with a compensation cess. Under the new plan, only two primary rates, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, would be retained, while a 40 per cent rate would apply to select ‘sin’ and ultra-luxury items.

The states have called for a clear mechanism to ensure that any reduction in GST rates benefits consumers directly. They have also demanded compensation for all states over a five-year period, with 2024–25 as the base year, to offset expected revenue losses.