Opposition states warn of revenue hit from GST revamp, demand compensation

A group of Opposition-governed states on Friday expressed serious concerns over the Centre’s proposed restructuring of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, warning it could result in a potential revenue shortfall of between Rs 1.5 lakh crore and Rs 2 lakh crore. They also called for a clear compensation mechanism to offset the anticipated losses.

Finance ministers and representatives from eight states — Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal — convened to discuss their unified stance on the issue. They announced plans to present their joint proposal during the upcoming GST Council meeting scheduled for 3 and 4 September.

Their suggestion to preserve revenue neutrality while pursuing rate rationalisation includes an additional levy on sin and luxury items, supplementing the proposed 40 per cent tax rate. The funds generated through this surcharge, the states asserted, should be shared among them to cushion the blow of reduced collections.

Karnataka finance minister Krishna Byre Gowda, speaking to the media after the meeting, estimated that each participating state could see a decline of 15 to 20 per cent in their current GST income.

"The 20 per cent GST revenue loss will seriously destabilise the fiscal structure of state governments across the country," Byre Gowda said. He further stressed that states should be compensated for 5 years till the revenues stabilise.