Centre crushed manufacturing sector with GST, note ban: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday, 26 August, lashed out at the central government, saying demonetisation and GST had crippled India’s manufacturing sector.

“There was a huge buildup that Modiji would change the entire scene. But the so-called vishwa guru has done nothing. Despite tall claims, the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff,” Khera told IANS. He accused the government of pushing a “Make in India” narrative after the setback, but questioned, “Where are the Make in India products? The sector has been ruined by GST, note ban and other policies.”

Khera, chief of the AICC’s Media and Publicity Department, claimed the NDA government has been unmasked after 11 years, with its economic and foreign policies reduced to tools of self-promotion. “Falsehoods and hollow promises won’t work anymore,” he said.