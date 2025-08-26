Centre crushed manufacturing sector with GST, note ban: Congress
Pawan Khera says NDA stands exposed after 11 years, with economic and foreign policies serving only self-promotion
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday, 26 August, lashed out at the central government, saying demonetisation and GST had crippled India’s manufacturing sector.
“There was a huge buildup that Modiji would change the entire scene. But the so-called vishwa guru has done nothing. Despite tall claims, the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff,” Khera told IANS. He accused the government of pushing a “Make in India” narrative after the setback, but questioned, “Where are the Make in India products? The sector has been ruined by GST, note ban and other policies.”
Khera, chief of the AICC’s Media and Publicity Department, claimed the NDA government has been unmasked after 11 years, with its economic and foreign policies reduced to tools of self-promotion. “Falsehoods and hollow promises won’t work anymore,” he said.
The Congress leader also hit out at BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad for reportedly calling INDIA bloc’s vice-presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge, justice B. Sudershan Reddy, “pro-Maoist”.
“It is unacceptable for a person with a legal background like Ravi Shankar Prasad to make such allegations without reading the Supreme Court judgment,” Khera said. He pointed out that Justice Reddy, in a landmark ruling against Salwa Judum, had clearly denounced Maoism while emphasising that law and order is the responsibility of government forces, not armed vigilante groups.
Khera accused the BJP of “double standards,” reminding that the same party had earlier appointed Justice Reddy as Lokayukta in Goa. “At that time, the BJP forgot about Salwa Judum. This doublespeak will not work anymore,” he warned.
With IANS inputs