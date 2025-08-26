"Deeply privileged": Priyanka, Revanth Reddy join "historic struggle" to retain India’s right to vote

Gandhi Vadra, posting in Hindi on X, declared, "The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is hatching conspiracies to steal votes across the country."

"In Bihar, the BJP–JDU government, which has failed on every front including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people.

"The voting rights of millions of poor and deprived citizens are being snatched away.

"The Constitution has given every Indian the right to vote. No power can snatch this right.

"We will not allow even a single vote of the poor people to be stolen.

"Jai Constitution!