Assam: Gaurav Gogoi announces campaign to complement Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

On Sunday, 24 August, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi announced a statewide 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod [Vote thieves must give up their seats]' campaign to complement the "historic" Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

The campaign, by way of a series of awareness meetings from 24 to 31 August, will look to "strengthen the fight for people’s rights and hold accountable those who betray the democratic mandate", with MPs, MLAs, "senior leaders and master trainers" reaching out right to the grassroots to mobilise public opinion, Gogoi announced in an X post.