Up in the air: Bihar voter rolls and GST 2.0

All India Professionals’ Congress president Praveen Chakravarty is looking for the truth — gleaning available data and simultaneously pushing the ECI to release more information in the wake of the ‘special intensive revision’ of voter rolls in Bihar.

Chakravarty had also worked closely with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when he was preparing the blueprint for GST. Herjinder engaged with him on the nuances of electoral data manipulation and the recently announced modifications to GST. Excerpts:

The Election Commission has released machine-readable data of the 65 lakh Bihar voters whose names were deleted. Do you notice a pattern in this data?

Initially, the Commission had flatly refused. After our challenge and the Supreme Court directive that the data be released, the Commission uploaded it, but in a fragmented manner — booth-wise. For any serious analysis, a consolidated database of all 65 lakh entries is essential.

Only then can patterns be clearly identified. Instead, they gave data split across 3,000 booths, which means 3,000 separate files. Each file must be analysed individually. We are working on it. From our preliminary analysis, a very striking pattern is emerging, though I cannot reveal details just yet.

Why is the Commission reluctant to share the complete data?

The Election Commission keeps contradicting itself. First they said lists had already been given to booth agents. When Rahul Gandhi raised this in Parliament, they repeated this claim, without clarifying that these were just printed bundles. As Rahulji showed in Karnataka, the so-called list was a seven-foot-high pile of papers for a single Assembly segment.

After our analysis and presentation, the Commission suddenly claimed “privacy issues”. This is public information — so what exactly are they hiding, and why are they refusing to share it?