When ECI lies came thick and fast

Sunday, 17 August, was a day that will live in infamy. The specially convened press conference of the Election Commission of India didn’t just lower the stature of the current chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Gupta. Nor did it merely dent the credibility of the constitutional body he heads. And you’d be wrong to think of that sorry spectacle as a win for the Opposition or a loss for the ECI.

It was, to be brutally honest, a spectacle that can only shame proud Indians. It devalued decades of hard-earned national capital and pushed our electoral democracy towards an abyss from which it will be hard to climb back.

In an earlier life, as a professor and election analyst, I’d proudly sing the praises of India’s electoral system wherever I went. I’d say with great pride that holding free and fair elections isn’t a preserve of the wealthy West. A poor country that had broken the shackles of colonial slavery could also be a model of electoral democracy. Britain, I used to remind audiences, had once been told to learn procedures from India’s Election Commission. Even America, I’d say, had been advised to learn from India how to hold impartial elections.

In recent years, however, the very Commission whose reputation was once our pride has dragged the credibility of our democracy into the mud. And so today, writing these lines, I hang my head in shame.