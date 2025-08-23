…and now the SIRcus moves to Bengal

West Bengal is next in line for the dreaded and now- discredited ‘special intensive revision’ of electoral rolls, also known as ‘SIR’. While the exact date is yet to be revealed, the BJP state unit has already coined the slogan ‘No SIR, No Vote’.

The Bengal BJP clearly believes a culled and curated voter list will give it a leg-up by reducing the percentage of votes that separate it from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP had 38 per cent of the votes (for 77 seats) while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC had 48 per cent votes (but 213 seats).

Three years later, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP vote share was still 38.7 per cent (if down 2 percentage points from its 2019 Lok Sabha figures), while the TMC was still ahead with 45.8 per cent votes. The BJP’s spin on this vote difference is that the TMC wins on the strength of votes cast by Bangladeshi infiltrators. It also claims to have already submitted a list of 17 lakh fake voters, including said infiltrators.

The narrative backfired, though, when it turned out that many of these supposed infiltrators, who were forced back across the border, were in fact legal residents of West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court intervened and a proactive TMC cadre helped the banished Bengalis to return.