GST 2.0: A Good and Simple Tax it still won’t be

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out with much fanfare in a special midnight session of Parliament on 1 July 2017. The ‘one tax to rule them all’ was hailed as a landmark reform, but was more like a Faustian bargain.

The states surrendered their right to impose state-level sales tax, value added tax (VAT) and other levies such as octroi. While earlier, states could adjust these taxes to meet their fiscal needs, their ability to mobilise resources was now curtailed. State governments were ‘persuaded’ to surrender their autonomy with the promise of making good their tax shortfall (per the GST compensation clause, which expired in 2022.) Eight years on, states fear they will continue to face a huge shortfall in their tax revenues.

This Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a “Diwali gift” in the shape of next-generation GST reforms, which he said were aimed at reducing the tax burden on the common people, especially the middle class and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). GST 2.0 would rest on three pillars: structural reforms, rate rationalisation and ease of living.

But let’s face it: as a unified, nationwide, indirect tax, GST has several drawbacks, from both the design and implementation perspectives. The design flaw is this: an indirect tax is inherently regressive. That’s because the tax paid does not depend on the income of the person, but rather on the value of the item being purchased. Hence, the poor feel the pinch of GST more than the rich.