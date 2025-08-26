NDA trying to snatch people’s rights, destroy democracy, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA government, accusing it of attempting to “snatch people’s rights” and “destroy democracy”.

He made the remarks while participating in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Supaul, alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders.

“Our journey with Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan continues. We are engaging with the public, and there is immense enthusiasm among the people. The Mahagathbandhan is receiving love, blessings, and support from the public, and that is making NDA leaders nervous,” Tejashwi said.

He further added, “We have said before, NDA means ‘No Denge Adhikar’. They want to take away the people’s rights and existence. They want to destroy democracy and the Constitution. Bihar, the cradle of democracy, will never allow this. The people will give them a strong response in the upcoming elections.”