PM Modi did not utter a word on ‘vote chori’ during Bihar visit: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have been in Bihar’s Gaya on Friday, but his silence on the questions raised by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at his 7 August press conference on numerous anomalies in electoral rolls in the Karnataka assembly segment of Mahadevapura did not go unnoticed.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi — leading his party’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar alongside RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav — used the opportunity to accuse Modi of ducking the issue.

“The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the Election Commission to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor (thief)’ came to Gaya, but he did not say a single word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi told a rally in Bhagalpur on the sixth day of the march. "Why did he not say word on Mahadevapura, or Maharashtra, or Haryana?"

The former Congress president doubled down, questioning the PM's continued silence on the matter: “Vote chori is an attack on the Constitution of India. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar.” He also alleged that “all measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth".