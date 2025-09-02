GST reforms: Why consensus depends on Centre compensating states

As the GST Council convenes for a two-day meeting tomorrow, the sharpest point of contention will not be the prime minister’s Diwali deadline for “next generation” reforms but the question of how states will be compensated for the sweeping changes proposed.

The reforms may promise to simplify the tax structure and lower rates on essential goods and services, but state governments fear they will be left grappling with substantial revenue shortfalls.

At the heart of the matter is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to roll out a new GST regime by Diwali 2025. The proposed overhaul includes compressing the current four-tier structure into two principal slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while retaining exemptions on essentials such as food, medicines, and education.

In addition, a higher 40 per cent rate is to be imposed on sin and luxury goods, covering items such as alcohol, tobacco, and cigarettes. While the Centre frames the move as a “Diwali gift” to consumers and MSMEs by reducing prices and simplifying compliance, the states have argued that the real cost will be borne by them.

With many items expected to shift from the 12 per cent slab down to 5 per cent and from the 28 per cent slab down to 18 per cent, state governments will come in for a sharp contraction in tax receipts.

Opposition-ruled states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, have warned that the proposed rationalisation could strip between Rs 85,000 crore and Rs 2 lakh crore annually from their treasuries.

These estimates amount to a 15–20 per cent erosion of their GST revenue base. Telangana alone projects a Rs 7,000 crore loss.

The looming end of the compensation cess in March 2026 has intensified demands for an alternative mechanism. States are pressing for a minimum five-year compensation guarantee, using 2024–25 as the base year, and protection of at least 14 per cent revenue growth per annum that mirrored the terms they enjoyed in the first five years of GST.

Without such a safeguard, finance ministers warn that vital welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and development spending will be compromised.