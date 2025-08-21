India is not biggest purchaser of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday clarified that India is neither the largest buyer of Russian oil nor the country with the biggest jump in trade with Moscow since 2022. His remarks came amid the US decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over its continued oil purchases from Russia.

Responding to a question at a joint press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "We are not the biggest purchaser of Russian oil. That is China. We are not the biggest purchaser of Russian LNG. I'm not sure, but I think that is the European Union."

He further added, "We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022. I think there are some countries to the south."

During his three-day visit to Moscow, Jaishankar also noted that the United States itself had previously encouraged India to maintain energy stability by continuing crude purchases from Russia. "We are a country where actually the Americans said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy markets, including buying oil from Russia," he stated.

He pointed out that India also sources oil from the US. "Incidentally, we also buy oil from America, and that amount has been increasing. So, quite honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you had referred to," Jaishankar said.