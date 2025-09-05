Future tense: Trump and Lutnick want Modi to fall in line

Hours after US President Donald Trump’s post on Friday that the US appeared to have 'lost' India to China, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg, "India needs to decide which side they want to be on… India doesn't yet want to open their market. Stop buying Russian oil, stop being a part of BRICS... Support US, pay 50 per cent tariff. Let us see how long this lasts… India will say sorry to the US”.

The future of Indo-US relations looks tense. While it is too early to conclude that the breach is final, the prospect of China, Russia, Iran and now India coming together against the US — the worst nightmare of American strategic thinkers — seems more real than ever.

On Friday, the US President posted an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a step behind the presidents of Russia and China and wrote, ‘…May they have a long and prosperous future together’.

This appears to spell the end of the long courtship between Trump and Modi. The Indian PM, who went out of his way to court Trump, was among the first world leaders to rush to Washington DC to congratulate Trump on his second term as president. He pledged to buy American arms and gas, increase bilateral trade, and had a cringeworthy meeting with Elon Musk and his children. Musk was still close to Trump then, and the meeting was part of the courtship rituals.

Trump on his part was also effusive. Complimenting Modi as a ‘great man’ and a ‘friend’, he however complained of India charging too-high import duties on American goods. He cribbed about the relatively small trade deficit that the US had with India on goods trade (nothing compared to the US deficit with China and the EU).