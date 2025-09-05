Looks like we lost India, Russia to 'deepest, darkest' China: Donald Trump
Social media post comes days after meeting between PM Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at SCO summit in Tianjin
On Friday, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a pointed — and publicly resonant — message: “Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”
This unusually sardonic congratulation came in the wake of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in a display that drew global attention. The picture of the trio symbolised an evolving multipolar world order — and a potential challenge to US influence.
For decades, the US viewed India as a vital balancer against China’s growing clout. Trump himself once embraced this partnership enthusiastically — most memorably during the 2019 “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston.
But the honeymoon has well and truly faded. In August, the Trump administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports — a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, paired with a further 25 per cent levy tied explicitly to India’s imports of Russian crude. India criticised these duties as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.
The appearance of friendship between Modi, Xi and Putin came as a rebuke — if not a deliberate snub — to Washington. Notably, Modi and Putin were seen hand-in-hand before joining Xi for a group photograph — an image quickly dubbed by American commentator Van Jones as a sign of a “new world order” that should “send a chill down the spine of every American”.
This moment underscores the rising anxiety in US policy circles that Trump’s trade-first approach may have alienated key democratic partners.
Experts argue that while this manoeuvre may fortify bilateral ties between India, China and Russia, it does not denote a permanent bloc — each party is pursuing distinct strategic goals. Still, Trump’s aggressive tariffs have undeniably accelerated New Delhi’s diplomatic recalibration. Analysts warn that by prioritising trade conflicts over strategic alliances, the US risks diminishing its long-standing role in the Indo-Pacific balance of power.
What might have driven Trump’s post?
Tactical frustration and facade of defeat
The irony of Trump’s half-hearted congratulation may stem from vexation over failing to secure influence with Modi — once a close ally. By framing India (and Russia) as “lost,” Trump preserves a narrative of personal grievance and wounded prestige.
Projection of threat to supporters
His followers often interpret any distancing of India from the US as a betrayal. By characterising the shift as a personal loss, he amplifies perceived encirclement and reinforces his role as protector of American dominance.
Distorting complex geopolitical realities
Trump frequently reduces nuanced shifts in global politics to personal affronts or adversarial narratives. By casting the SCO scene as a slight to him, he reframes a multifaceted diplomatic transition into a populist storyline.
In summary, Trump’s cryptic yet loaded post underscores both the tangible strain in US–India relations — sparked by punitive economic policy — and the symbolic realignment emerging in global diplomacy. Whether more bark than bite or a harbinger of consequence, it marks a turning point in how India navigates its global partnerships.
With PTI inputs