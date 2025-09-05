Looks like we lost India, Russia to 'deepest, darkest' China: Donald Trump

On Friday, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a pointed — and publicly resonant — message: “Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

This unusually sardonic congratulation came in the wake of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in a display that drew global attention. The picture of the trio symbolised an evolving multipolar world order — and a potential challenge to US influence.

For decades, the US viewed India as a vital balancer against China’s growing clout. Trump himself once embraced this partnership enthusiastically — most memorably during the 2019 “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston.

But the honeymoon has well and truly faded. In August, the Trump administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports — a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, paired with a further 25 per cent levy tied explicitly to India’s imports of Russian crude. India criticised these duties as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

The appearance of friendship between Modi, Xi and Putin came as a rebuke — if not a deliberate snub — to Washington. Notably, Modi and Putin were seen hand-in-hand before joining Xi for a group photograph — an image quickly dubbed by American commentator Van Jones as a sign of a “new world order” that should “send a chill down the spine of every American”.