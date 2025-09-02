India, the ‘jilted lover’, at SCO summit in Tianjin

What are the takeaways for India from the SCO summit in Tianjin? With the help of ‘body language experts’ Indian media sought to highlight the bonhomie between PM Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin; that Modi travelled in Putin’s car came in for special mention and so did the image of the Russian president embracing the Indian prime minister.

The signalling was clearly directed at the US president, who fumed yet again that India was purchasing most of its oil and military hardware from Russia.

The SCO declaration condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam but also the two terror attacks in Pakistan for which Pakistan blames India. While the statement also condemned cross-border terrorism, it did not name any country by name, as India may have liked.

While the statement condemned ‘bullying’ by certain countries, without naming anyone, Chinese commentators made no secret of the statement also hinting at India initiating Operation Sindoor unilaterally and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Significantly, the declaration also condemned the US and Israeli attack on Iran and the genocide in Gaza, neither of which has been done yet by India.