SCO Summit: Did Putin steal PM Modi’s thunder by scapegoating the West for the Ukraine war?

Even as mainstream news outlets in India make a bigger song and dance over prime minister Narendra Modi’s encounter with Russian president Vladimir Putin, with India’s reported ‘insistence’ that Russia end the war on Ukraine, there is less attention to Putin’s own scapegoating of Europe for the war.

At the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, the Russian president said the ongoing efforts by Western nations to draw Kiev into NATO are a major reason behind the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin argued that the roots of the crisis can be traced back to the “coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014, which was provoked by the West”, according to Russian news agency Tass.

He added, "The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO. As we have repeatedly emphasised, this poses a direct threat to Russia's security."

In February 2014, violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces in Kyiv led to the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych.

Putin said, “as a result of the coup in 2014, the political leadership of the country that did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO was removed".