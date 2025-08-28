Ukraine conflict is ‘Modi’s war’, claims White House trade adviser
India is the biggest democracy in the world. It should act like one and not side with the authoritarians, says Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser under US President Donald Trump, has stirred controversy by claiming that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is “Modi’s war,” arguing that the “road to peace” partly runs through New Delhi.
In a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg, Navarro alleged that India is helping feed the Russian war machine by purchasing Russian oil, which he said undermines American consumers, businesses, and workers. “Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war,” he asserted.
When asked if he meant Putin’s war, Navarro insisted, “I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”
Tariffs on India
Navarro’s comments come amid heightened trade tensions. President Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports, bringing total US duties on India to 50 per cent. Navarro said these tariffs could be removed immediately if India ceases buying Russian oil. “India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed their war machine,” he said.
He also accused India of buying Russian oil at a discount and selling it at a premium globally, with the proceeds allegedly funding Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. “Russia uses the money it gets to fund its war machine, kill more Ukrainians. And then Ukraine comes to the US and Europe and says, give us some more money,” Navarro said.
India’s response
New Delhi has called the US tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable”, reiterating that it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security. No immediate comment was made regarding Navarro’s statement.
Navarro further criticised India’s stance, saying: “India is the biggest democracy in the world. It should act like one and not side with the authoritarians.”
He also criticised China, urging the international community to stop both India and China from buying Russian oil, claiming that this would cut off funding for the war.
Meanwhile, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee highlighted that singling out India with tariffs could harm Americans and strain the US-India relationship. “It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all,” the committee said in a social media post.
With PTI inputs
