Ukraine conflict is ‘Modi’s war’, claims White House trade adviser

Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser under US President Donald Trump, has stirred controversy by claiming that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is “Modi’s war,” arguing that the “road to peace” partly runs through New Delhi.

In a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg, Navarro alleged that India is helping feed the Russian war machine by purchasing Russian oil, which he said undermines American consumers, businesses, and workers. “Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war,” he asserted.

When asked if he meant Putin’s war, Navarro insisted, “I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”

Tariffs on India

Navarro’s comments come amid heightened trade tensions. President Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports, bringing total US duties on India to 50 per cent. Navarro said these tariffs could be removed immediately if India ceases buying Russian oil. “India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed their war machine,” he said.