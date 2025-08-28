Trump tariffs: Where India can expect to feel the burn, ranked

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), at least 10 Indian industrial sectors are at 'high' to 'very high' risk from the additional 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump, effective from today, 28 August, Thursday.

Tabulated below — ranked in order of tariffs, rather than overall size of impact — the sectors worst-affected end up with tariffs of 60 per cent or as high as almost 64 per cent in the case of knitted apparel, followed by woven apparel and shrimp (both at around 60 per cent), and then made-up textiles at 59 per cent, organic chemicals at 54 per cent.

Each of these top five affected industries — expected to experience a 'very high' impact per the GTRI analysis — accounts for $2-3 billion worth of exports to the US in FY 2025.